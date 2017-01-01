Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

Akastor to sell stake in Akofs Offshore to Mitsui to form joint venture
By EBR Staff Writer
Akastor has entered into advanced discussions with Mitsui to divest 50% of its stake in Akofs Offshore to the Japanese trading and investment company and its partners for an initial price of $142m.
Argentina’s YPF unveils $30bn investment plan to boost oil and gas production
By EBR Staff Writer
Argentina’s oil company YPF has announced plans to invest more than $30bn over the next five years to boost its oil and gas production capacity as well as power generation capacity.
ExxonMobil wins approval for Los Toldos I South block development in Argentina
By EBR Staff Writer
ExxonMobil has secured approval the government of Argentina’s Neuquén Province for the development of a 35-year unconventional exploitation concession in the Los Toldos I South block.
US to offer 77 million acres for oil and gas exploration in Gulf of Mexico
By EBR Staff Writer
The US Interior Department (DOI) has announced plans to offer 76.9 million acres in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico, offshore Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida in lease sale for oil and gas exploration and development.
Greka Drilling bags two contracts in China
Greka Drilling, a specialized unconventional oil an gas driller in Asia has been awarded two new drilling contracts in China.
Hess to sell stakes in Valhall and Hod fields offshore Norway for $2bn
By EBR Staff Writer
Hess subsidiary Hess Norge has signed an agreement with Aker BP to divest interests in the Valhall and Hod fields located in southern Norwegian North Sea, for $2bn.
Kosmos Energy to acquire stakes in oil assets in Gulf of Guinea
By EBR Staff Writer
Kosmos Energy, in partnership with Trident Energy, has signed agreements to acquire stake in three exploration licenses and Hess’ interest in the Ceiba field and Okume complex assets offshore Equatorial Guinea for $650m.
Petrel Energy, Schuepbach make hydrocarbons discovery in Uruguay
By EBR Staff Writer
Petrel Energy and its partner Schuepbach Energy Uruguay (SEU) have made hydrocarbons discovery at the Cerro Padilla-1 well in the Norte Basin Uruguay.
Rose Petroleum completes 3D seismic shoot in Paradox Basin
Rose Petroleum has announced the completion of the acquisition of data from its 3D seismic shoot in the Paradox Basin in the US state of Utah.
Angus Energy secures OGA approval for Brockham oil field
Angus Energy has secured final approval from the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) for its Field Development Plan Addendum at the Brockham Oil Field (Production License PL235).
Chevron to proceed with Captain EOR project in UK North Sea
By EBR Staff Writer
Chevron North Sea (CNSL) has made final investment decision (FID) to proceed with the first phase of the Captain Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) project in the UK North Sea.
Petrel Energy reports first discovery of hydrocarbons in Uruguay
Petrel Energy has reported that Schuepbach Energy Uruguay (SEU) has successfully drilled the Cerro Padilla-1 well to a total depth (TD) of 845m.
Aker Solutions secures contract for umbilicals system
Aker Solutions has been awarded a contract for the supply of 250km of steel-tube umbilicals linking a subsea development to an existing offshore platform.
Anglogold Ashanti to divest South African assets to Harmony, Heaven-Sent
By EBR Staff Writer
AngloGold Ashanti has signed agreements to sell assets in South Africa to Harmony Gold Mining as well as Chinese investment firm, Heaven-Sent SA Sunshine Investment Company.
Canada’s Cenovus to divest Palliser oil and gas assets for $1bn
By EBR Staff Writer
Integrated oil firm Cenovus Energy has agreed to divest its Palliser crude oil and natural gas assets in southeastern Alberta, Canada to Torxen Energy and Schlumberger for C$1.3bn ($1bn).
