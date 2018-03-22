Adnoc awards stakes in two offshore concessions to China’s CNPC for $1.45bn

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) has awarded stakes in two offshore concessions in Abu Dhabi to China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) for $1.17bn.

Under the terms of the 40-year agreements, CNPC, through its majority-owned subsidiary PetroChina, will take 10% stake the Umm Shaif and Nasr concession for AED2.1bn ($575m) and 10% stake in the Lower Zakum concession for AED2.2bn ($600m).

Operated by Adnoc’s subsidiary ADNOC Offshore, the Umm Shaif and Lower Zakum concessions are located about 135km and 65km off the coast, respectively.

Adnoc Group CEO Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber said: “CNPC’s involvement in our offshore concession areas will help to maximize the returns from what are very attractive, stable and long-term opportunities.

“At the same time these agreements further underline the international energy markets’ confidence in ADNOC’s 2030 growth strategy as we accelerate delivery of a more profitable upstream business and generate strong returns for the UAE.”

Adnoc Offshore, however, will retain 60% stakes in both the concessions and will be the operator on behalf of all concession partners.

CNPC chairman Wang Yilin said: “These agreements strengthen our growing relationship with ADNOC, and will help to meet China’s expanding demand for energy and contribute to asset portfolio optimization and profitability enhancement of PetroChina.

“To promote development of the assets, we will closely collaborate with ADNOC to deploy world class engineering solutions and advanced technology to maximise recovery from these two concessions.”

The Lower Zakum oil field, which began production in 1967, is targeted to produce approximately 450,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

In addition to CNPC, partners in the Umm Shaif and Nasr concession include Eni with 10% stake, Total with 20% interest as well as an ONGC Videsh led consortium with 10% stake, Inpex with 10% interest, Eni with 5% interest and Total with 5% stake in the Lower Zakum concession.

Last year, CNPC was awarded an 8% interest in Abu Dhabi’s onshore concession, which is also operated by Adnoc Onshore.

Image: Officials from Adnoc and CNPC. Photo: courtesy Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.