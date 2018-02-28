Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

Africa Energy secures extension of exploration right for South African block

Published 28 February 2018

The Petroleum Agency of South Africa has granted a two-year renewal to Canada-based oil and gas company Africa Energy of its exploration right for Block 2B, located offshore South Africa.

Africa Energy exploration VP Jan Maier said: "We are excited to receive notice about the renewal of the Exploration Right for Block 2B so that we can commence operations for the second exploration period.

“We have recently identified additional prospectivity and potential drilling locations on Block 2B using the previously acquired 3D seismic. We expect progress on the hydrocarbons legislation in South Africa this year, and we are advancing in our farmout process with a view towards drilling a high-impact exploration well on Block 2B in 2019."

Block 2B covers 3,604 square kilometers off the west coast of South Africa with water depths ranging from 50 to 200 meters.

The block contains a proven oil basin with an existing oil discovery from the A-J1 well drilled by former South African state company Soekor in 1988. The A-J1 well discovered and tested light oil from a Lower Cretaceous sandstone section.

The A-J graben is a typical rift basin related to the opening of the Atlantic in the Early Cretaceous and forms one basin within a greater trend of rift basins. In addition to the A-J (southern) graben, Block 2B also includes significant prospectivity in the northern graben.

This greater rift trend is similar to the East African Rift trend where major oil accumulations have recently been discovered in both the South Lokichar Basin in Kenya and the Albert Rift in Uganda.

Africa Energy holds a combined 90% participating interest and operatorship of Block 2B. Crown Energy AB holds the remaining 10% through a subsidiary company.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2018> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc.for Expert Lightning Protection Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc. (LEC) serves its clients by installing and maintaining lightning protection systems (LPS), and prevention solutions. Equipped with over four decades of experience, LEC has provided successful support to over 90 countries and throughout the United States. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.