Aibel, Aker Solutions win Johan Sverdrup hook-up contracts from Statoil

EBR Staff Writer Published 01 February 2017

Aibel and Aker Solutions have won contracts from Statoil for hook-up and commissioning assistance for phase 1 of the Johan Sverdrup oil field in North Sea.

The two construction-related contracts put together have a combined value of nearly NOK1.3bn ($160m).

The scope of work for the riser platform totals for a projected 70 % of the overall scope of both contracts.

Statoil technology, projects and drilling executive vice president Margareth Øvrum said: “These contacts are the last construction contracts in Phase 1 of the Johan Sverdrup development. The competent supplier team now in place will help us develop a project for several generations on the Norwegian continental shelf.

“Norwegian suppliers have demonstrated competiveness, and have together landed more than 70 % of all awarded Johan Sverdrup contracts.”

Norwegian services provider Aibel’s contract is for hook-up and commissioning of the drilling platform on the Johan Sverdrup field centre next year.

Its also has an option for hook-up and commissioning of the processing and accommodation platforms in the following year.

On the other hand, Norwegian engineering services firm Aker Solutions’ contract is for the hook-up and commissioning of the riser platform on the field centre next year.

Its contract has an option for hook-up and commissioning of the processing and accommodation platforms in the following year.

Starting in 2018 summer, the hook-up work offshore will be the final and critical phase before the first oil is drilled from the Johan Sverdrup field.

According to Statoil, it is during this phase that platforms, wells, export pipelines, subsea equipment, and power from shore will be hooked up to set up a completely operational field centre which is slated to come on stream by late 2019.

Image: Statoil awarded hook-up contracts for Johan Sverdrup to Aibel and Aker. Photo: courtesy of Statoil ASA.

