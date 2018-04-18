Aker BP encounters dry well near Knarr field offshore Norway

Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Published 18 April 2018

Aker BP, operator of production licence 790, has encountered a dry well following the drilling of wildcat well 34/2-5 S, southwest of the Knarr field in the Norwegian North Sea.

The well was drilled about 6 km southwest of the Knarr field and 20 km north of the Visund field.

The primary exploration targets for wildcat well 34/2-5 S were to prove petroleum in reservoir rocks in the Lower Jurassic – Upper Triassic (sandstones in the Statfjord group and in the Lunde formation).

The secondary exploration target was to prove reservoir quality and petroleum in underlying reservoir rocks in the Upper Triassic (Lunde formation) sandstones.

The well encountered the primary exploration target with a total of 72 metres of aquiferous sandstone layers in the Statfjord group with varying reservoir characteristics from moderate to very good.

In the secondary exploration target, aquiferous sandstone layers totalling 42 metres were encountered, mainly with moderate to good reservoir characteristics.

The well has been classified as dry, with traces of petroleum.

The well was not formation-tested, but data has been acquired.

This is the first exploration well in production licence 790. The licence was awarded in APA 2014.

The well was drilled to a vertical depth of 3190 metres below sea level and 3656 metres measured depth below the sea surface. It was terminated in the Lunde formation in the Upper Triassic.

Water depth is 388 metres. The well has been permanently plugged and abandoned.

Well 34/2-5 S was drilled by the Transocean Arctic drilling facility, which will now drill a wildcat weljl on the west flank of the Valhall field, where Aker BP ASA is the operator.

Source: Company Press Release.

