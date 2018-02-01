Aker BP secures consent for exploration drilling in Norwegian Sea
Aker BP has secured consent from the Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) to drill an exploration well in block 6507/5 in the Norwegian Sea.
We have given Aker BP consent to drill exploration well 6507/5-8 to investigate a prospect named "KvitungenTumler". Exploration well 6507/5-8 belongs to production licence 212 in the Norwegian Sea, and is located around five kilometres west of Skarv FPSO.
Drilling is scheduled to begin in February 2018 and will last at least 37 days.
The well's geographical coordinates will be:
65° 41' 58.466" N
07° 32' 23.186" E
Water depth at the site is 408 metres.
The well is to be drilled by Deepsea Stavanger, which is a semi-submersible drilling facility of the GVA 7500 type, built in South Korea in 2010. It is owned and operated by Odfjell Drilling.
We issued Deepsea Stavanger with an Acknowledgement of Compliance (AoC) on 16 March 2017.
Source: Company Press Release
