Aker BP secures development plan approval for $1bn Ærfugl field in Norwegian Sea

Aker BP and its joint venture partners have secured plan for development and operation (PDO) approval from the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy for the NOK8.5bn ($1bn) Ærfugl field in the Norwegian Sea.

Located approximately 210km west of Sandnessjøen in Production License 212 in the Norwegian North Sea, the Ærfugl field, including Snadd Outer, is a gas condensate field, situated close to the Aker BP-operated Skarv floating production storage and offloading (FPSO).

The plan involves development of the resources in both, the Ærfugl and Snadd Outer fields, and comprises six new subsea production wells which will be tied into the Skarv FPSO.

The first phase of the development includes three production wells with production scheduled to commence in late 2020. The three additional production wells are planned to start production in 2023.

Aker BP operates the Ærfugl (Skarv Unit) with 23.835% stake while Statoil Petroleum owns 36.165% interest, DEA Norge owns 28.0825% stale and PGNiG Upstream Norway holds 11.9175% stake.

Additionally, Aker BP is the operator of the Snadd Outer (PL 212 E) with 30% stake while Statoil Petroleum, DEA Norge, and PGNiG Upstream Norway own 30%, 25% and 15% stakes respectively.

According to estimates, the Ærfugl field contains 35 billion standard cubic meters (Sm³) of gas.

Aker PB earlier said: “The Ærfugl development represents a significant opportunity with highly attractive and robust economics. In addition, the Ærfugl development will extend the economic field life of the Skarv FPSO and allow for increased recovery from the Skarv field itself.”

In December 2017, Aker BP awarded a contract to Norwegian oil services company Aker Solutions to provide the subsea production system for the first phase of the Ærfugl development.

As per the contract terms, Aker Solutions will deliver comprise wellheads, vertical subsea trees, a tie-in module along with an umbilical riser base. The contract also has an option for Ærfugl Phase 2 development.

Image: Illustration of Ærfugl development in offshore Norway. Photo: courtesy of Aker BP ASA.