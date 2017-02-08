Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Exploration & Development
Aker Solutions signs two framework agreements with BP

Published 08 February 2017

Aker Solutions was awarded two framework agreements to provide concept and front-end engineering (FEED) services for BP globally.

The first contract is for feasibility and concept engineering and the second is for FEED services covering the full range of upstream developments. Each agreement is for three years with options to extend for two years. The work will involve Aker Solutions teams globally.

"The agreements expand on our recently signed subsea framework contracts with BP," said Luis Araujo, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions. "We can now apply our full range of expertise from subsea to surface to drive efficiency and maximize value for a key customer."

The value of the agreements depends on the amount of work requested by BP. Orders will be booked as they are received.



Source: Company Press Release

