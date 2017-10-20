Aker Solutions secures contract for umbilicals system
Aker Solutions has been awarded a contract for the supply of 250km of steel-tube umbilicals linking a subsea development to an existing offshore platform.
"We are honored to have been selected to work on this project, which is groundbreaking in terms of the size and technology of the umbilicals system," said Luis Araujo, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions.
The work will be led by Aker Solutions in Oslo and manufacturing will take place at the company's umbilicals plant in Moss, Norway. Delivery is set for the end of 2018.
The parties have agreed to not disclose the name of the project or customer at this point.
Umbilical systems are full service connections used to transport data, power and liquids between oil and gas installations on the seafloor to onshore facilities or platforms.
Source: Company Press Release
