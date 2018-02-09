Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

Aker Solutions wins services contract for Petrobras’ FPSO platforms in Brazil

EBR Staff Writer Published 09 February 2018

Aker Solutions has been awarded maintenance and modifications services contract for three Petrobras-operated platforms at offshore oil and gas fields in Brazil.

Under the NOK800m ($101m) contract, Aker Solutions will be responsible for providing a range of services to renovate, repair and upgrade the floating production storage and offloading platforms (FPSO) installed at the Barracuda, Caratinga and Albacora Leste fields in the Campos Basin.

The contract also involves providing management services at the yard where replacement parts and other equipment will be fabricated.

Aker Solutions CEO Luis Araujo said: "Brazil is an important global market and growth area for servicing oil and gas fields.

"We look forward to helping Petrobras optimize and extend the life of these assets."

Aker said it plans to execute the work from its C.S.E. Mecânica e Instrumentação Ltda services base in Macaé, Rio de Janeiro.

Work under the contract is planned to commence in March 2018, while the final deliveries are expected in the first quarter of 2022. The four-year contract includes an option for a one-year extension.

The Barracuda and Caratinga fields are located 160km east of Macae in block BC-50B, offshore Brazil.

According to estimates, the Barracuda field has recoverable reserves of 867 million barrels of oil and 10.7 billion cubic meters of gas while Caratinga field to the south comprise 362 million barrels and four billion cubic meters of gas.

The Barracuda field uses the P43 FPSO for development while the Caratinga field uses the P48 FPSO. Each of the FPSOs has capacity to store two million barrels and has production capabilities of 150,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd).

Located in Campos Basin, the Albacora-Leste oil field is 90% owned by Petrobras while the remaining stake is held by Repsol-YPF.

The field is producing through 30 wells, which are linked through flexible lines to the production platform P-50. The field has a peak production capacity of 145,000 bopd.

Image: The Petrobras’ P50 floating production storage and offloading platform at sea. Photo: courtesy of Petrobras/Paulo Arthur.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2018> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc.for Expert Lightning Protection Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc. (LEC) serves its clients by installing and maintaining lightning protection systems (LPS), and prevention solutions. Equipped with over four decades of experience, LEC has provided successful support to over 90 countries and throughout the United States. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.