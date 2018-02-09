Aker Solutions wins services contract for Petrobras’ FPSO platforms in Brazil

Aker Solutions has been awarded maintenance and modifications services contract for three Petrobras-operated platforms at offshore oil and gas fields in Brazil.

Under the NOK800m ($101m) contract, Aker Solutions will be responsible for providing a range of services to renovate, repair and upgrade the floating production storage and offloading platforms (FPSO) installed at the Barracuda, Caratinga and Albacora Leste fields in the Campos Basin.

The contract also involves providing management services at the yard where replacement parts and other equipment will be fabricated.

Aker Solutions CEO Luis Araujo said: "Brazil is an important global market and growth area for servicing oil and gas fields.

"We look forward to helping Petrobras optimize and extend the life of these assets."

Aker said it plans to execute the work from its C.S.E. Mecânica e Instrumentação Ltda services base in Macaé, Rio de Janeiro.

Work under the contract is planned to commence in March 2018, while the final deliveries are expected in the first quarter of 2022. The four-year contract includes an option for a one-year extension.

The Barracuda and Caratinga fields are located 160km east of Macae in block BC-50B, offshore Brazil.

According to estimates, the Barracuda field has recoverable reserves of 867 million barrels of oil and 10.7 billion cubic meters of gas while Caratinga field to the south comprise 362 million barrels and four billion cubic meters of gas.

The Barracuda field uses the P43 FPSO for development while the Caratinga field uses the P48 FPSO. Each of the FPSOs has capacity to store two million barrels and has production capabilities of 150,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd).

Located in Campos Basin, the Albacora-Leste oil field is 90% owned by Petrobras while the remaining stake is held by Repsol-YPF.

The field is producing through 30 wells, which are linked through flexible lines to the production platform P-50. The field has a peak production capacity of 145,000 bopd.

Image: The Petrobras’ P50 floating production storage and offloading platform at sea. Photo: courtesy of Petrobras/Paulo Arthur.