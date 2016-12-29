AkerBP begins production from $3.2bn Ivar Aasen field in Norwegian North Sea

AkerBP and partners have commenced production from the NOK26.9bn ($3.2bn) Ivar Aasen field in the Norwegian North Sea.

The field is operated by AkerBP with 34.7862% interest. Other partners include Statoil Petroleum with 41.4730% stake, Bayergas Norge 12.3173%, Wintershall Norge 6.4651%, VNG Norge 3.0230%, Lundin Norway 1.3850% and OKEA 0.5540%.

With daily production capacity of 68,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe), the field has estimated reserves of 186 million boe.

Wintershall Norge managing director Bernd Schrimpf said: "We are constantly gaining more and more experience in the development of projects on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

“Working closely with AkerBP has been very constructive and efficient. We would like to congratulate the entire team, which has succeeded in transferring the field into production on time and to budget.

“Wintershall can take this experience and apply it to our own-operated Maria and Skarfjell projects.”

The field comprises three discoveries including Ivar Aasen, West Cable and Hanz. The first two fields are being developed under phase one while the Hanz field is part of the second phase.

Developed with a production facility on the seabed at a water depth of 110m, the Ivar Aasen field will produce oil and gas, which will undergo final processing on the Edvard Grieg field.

Production from the field is estimated reach 23,000boe per day when both the phases are completed.

Image: The Ivar Aasen field in North Sea has daily production capacity of 68,000 barrels of oil equivalent. Photo: © AkerBP/Wintershall Holding GmbH.