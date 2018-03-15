Amazing Energy signs joint venture deal with Encore Natural Resources

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas has signed a Joint Venture Term Sheet agreement with Encore Natural Resources to develop multiple sections within Amazing Energy's current holdings in Pecos County Texas, US.

The agreement consists of the first 14 wells of which will be re-entry wells to be completed or recompleted in the first six months following the execution of this agreement. Following the initial 14 wells, the Agreement states that Encore will drill an additional 36 well program with one well drilled each month until the program is complete. Encore has the right to extend the initial 36 well program as long as they continue to drill one well per month.

The Agreement provides Encore with an opportunity to acquire a 50% interest in the new wells drilled and the drilling unit per the RRC in Pecos County, TX. The Agreement also provides Encore with an opportunity to acquire 25% interest in the reworks or recompletions. Both parties are working diligently to enter into final Joint Venture documents along with the Joint Operating Agreement. These agreements are expected to be completed within two weeks. If Encore does not like their results they are free to stop drilling with no penalties and only earn the interest on the wells they participated in.

"Our near-term goal will be to re-work the initial 14 wells and to accelerate existing production," stated Will McAndrew, CEO of Amazing Energy. "We look forward to working with Encore and their team as we develop a part of the Permian Basin acreage. With the success of the last two wells we believe this will be the 1st of many possible JV partners beginning to come to the table to help us develop our property. We are currently visiting with two other groups this week on possible JV agreements. This is what the company has been working towards these last several months and has been one of the primary drivers of the science and understanding of the opportunity a property of this size. This joint venture is aligned with Amazing's strategy to strengthen our position by increasing production while de-risking this sizeable asset."

Source: Company Press Release