Amec Foster secures contract for Saudi Aramco oilfield development

Amec Foster Wheeler has secured a contract from Saudi Aramco to provide a range of services for the Marjan offshore and onshore oilfield in the Eastern province of Saudi Arabia.

As part of the five-year contract, Amec Foster Wheeler will offer Pre-front-end design (pre-FEED), FEED, overall programme management, and other support services for an additional 300,000 barrels per day gas/oil separation train, greenfield gas processing plant and cogeneration facility.

The contract also includes modification services to an existing facility to add natural gas liquids fractionation capacity.

Amec Foster Wheeler upstream capital projects president Nick Shorten said: “We have played a key role in many of Saudi Aramco’s major upstream and downstream investments.

“With our successful track record with Saudi Aramco stretching back more than 50 years, this latest award for this major oilfield expansion programme is a real vote of confidence in our technical expertise and our ability to deliver large and complex projects, plus our long-term commitment to local development.”

In 2015, McDermott Middle East secured a power supply system replacement contract for the Marjan field.

The contract scope included integrated engineering, procurement, construction, installation (EPCI) and replacement of the decks of two existing tie-in platforms, as well as the removal and salvage of existing gas turbine generators, and the installation of two new 115kV subsea power and communication cables.

Amec Foster Wheeler provides full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects, including conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream.

The firm will also offer services to greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects.

Image: Amec Foster Wheeler has secured a five-year contract from Saudi Aramco for Marjan offshore and onshore oilfield. Photo: courtesy of Amec Foster Wheeler.