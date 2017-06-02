Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

Amec Foster secures contract for Saudi Aramco oilfield development

EBR Staff Writer Published 02 June 2017

Amec Foster Wheeler has secured a contract from Saudi Aramco to provide a range of services for the Marjan offshore and onshore oilfield in the Eastern province of Saudi Arabia.

As part of the five-year contract, Amec Foster Wheeler will offer Pre-front-end design (pre-FEED), FEED, overall programme management, and other support services for an additional 300,000 barrels per day gas/oil separation train, greenfield gas processing plant and cogeneration facility.

The contract also includes modification services to an existing facility to add natural gas liquids fractionation capacity.

Amec Foster Wheeler upstream capital projects president Nick Shorten said: “We have played a key role in many of Saudi Aramco’s major upstream and downstream investments.

“With our successful track record with Saudi Aramco stretching back more than 50 years, this latest award for this major oilfield expansion programme is a real vote of confidence in our technical expertise and our ability to deliver large and complex projects, plus our long-term commitment to local development.”

In 2015, McDermott Middle East secured a power supply system replacement contract for the Marjan field.

The contract scope included integrated engineering, procurement, construction, installation (EPCI) and replacement of the decks of two existing tie-in platforms, as well as the removal and salvage of existing gas turbine generators, and the installation of two new 115kV subsea power and communication cables.

Amec Foster Wheeler provides full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects, including conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream.

The firm will also offer services to greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects.

Image: Amec Foster Wheeler has secured a five-year contract from Saudi Aramco for Marjan offshore and onshore oilfield. Photo: courtesy of Amec Foster Wheeler.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2017> June

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Services
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Protean - The Path to Digitalisation Protean helps improve productivity and reduces costs in complex projects through digitalisation. Protean services can also help pave the way for implementation of modern technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality or Cognitive Computing - all built on a base of digital data. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Eisenbau-Krämer - Arc Welded Steel Pipes Eisenbau-Krämer GmbH (EBK), a world leader in the manufacture and supply of large diameter sub-merged arc welded steel pipes and based in Germany, provides oil and gas and engineering companies with high quality, high integrity pipes, worldwide. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.