Anadarko selects McDermott for subsea umbilical installation for Lucius field

Anadarko Petroleum has awarded a contract to McDermott International for subsea umbilical and flowline installation in support of a tieback to Anadarko-operated Lucius field in the US Gulf of Mexico.

Under the contract, McDermott will provide engineering, fabrication, installation and pre-commissioning of subsea infield flowlines, production umbilicals and related subsea equipment for the field.

The scope of the contract includes installation of rigid flowlines, pipeline end terminations, manifold and subsea distribution unit, umbilicals, subsea umbilical termination assembly, rigid jumpers and flying leads for the field.

McDermott Americas, Europe and Africa vice president Scott Munro said: “We appreciate Anadarko’s confidence in our experience and ability to deliver this project on schedule with the highest quality in the Gulf of Mexico.”

The firm plans to use its spoolbase in Gulfport, Mississippi and Lay Vessel North Ocean 105 and North Ocean 102 to undertake the contract work.

Additionally, the company’s operating center in Houston, Texas, will conduct project management and engineering while the flowlines are planned to be fabricated at its spoolbase facility in Gulfport, Mississippi, US.

Located in the Keathley Canyon block in the Gulf of Mexico, the Lucius field is estimated to hold reserves of more than 300 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The field involves six subsea production wells tied back to a spar, a cylindrical and vertical platform with a daily production capacity of 80,000 barrels of oil and of 12.7 million cubic meters of natural gas.

Anadarko operates the field with 27.800% stake while other partners include Freeport-McMoRan with 23.331% interest, Apache with 11.669% stake, ExxonMobil with 15% stake, Petrobras 9.600% interest, INPEX with 7.200% stake and Eni with 5.400% interest.

Image: The Lucius field located in the US Gulf of Mexico. Photo: courtesy of Petrobras.