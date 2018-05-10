Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

Anadarko selects McDermott for subsea umbilical installation for Lucius field

EBR Staff Writer Published 10 May 2018

Anadarko Petroleum has awarded a contract to McDermott International for subsea umbilical and flowline installation in support of a tieback to Anadarko-operated Lucius field in the US Gulf of Mexico.

Under the contract, McDermott will provide engineering, fabrication, installation and pre-commissioning of subsea infield flowlines, production umbilicals and related subsea equipment for the field.

The scope of the contract includes installation of rigid flowlines, pipeline end terminations, manifold and subsea distribution unit, umbilicals, subsea umbilical termination assembly, rigid jumpers and flying leads for the field.

McDermott Americas, Europe and Africa vice president Scott Munro said: “We appreciate Anadarko’s confidence in our experience and ability to deliver this project on schedule with the highest quality in the Gulf of Mexico.”

The firm plans to use its spoolbase in Gulfport, Mississippi and Lay Vessel North Ocean 105 and North Ocean 102 to undertake the contract work.

Additionally, the company’s operating center in Houston, Texas, will conduct project management and engineering while the flowlines are planned to be fabricated at its spoolbase facility in Gulfport, Mississippi, US.

Located in the Keathley Canyon block in the Gulf of Mexico, the Lucius field is estimated to hold reserves of more than 300 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The field involves six subsea production wells tied back to a spar, a cylindrical and vertical platform with a daily production capacity of 80,000 barrels of oil and of 12.7 million cubic meters of natural gas.

Anadarko operates the field with 27.800% stake while other partners include Freeport-McMoRan with 23.331% interest, Apache with 11.669% stake, ExxonMobil with 15% stake, Petrobras 9.600% interest, INPEX with 7.200% stake and Eni with 5.400% interest.

Image: The Lucius field located in the US Gulf of Mexico. Photo: courtesy of Petrobras.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2018> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc.for Expert Lightning Protection Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc. (LEC) serves its clients by installing and maintaining lightning protection systems (LPS), and prevention solutions. Equipped with over four decades of experience, LEC has provided successful support to over 90 countries and throughout the United States. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.