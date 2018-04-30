ARO Drilling wins four Saudi Aramco contracts for Rowan Jack-ups

Rowan Companies said that it expects four of its idle jack-ups to be leased to ARO Drilling to execute four three-year contracts it has won from Saudi Aramco.

Rowan Companies president and CEO Tom Burke said: "Our partnership with Saudi Aramco in ARO Drilling and our operational track record in the Middle East have paved the way for these awards.

“We are pleased with this significant addition to our backlog. We believe these awards demonstrate the value ARO Drilling will create over the coming years."

ARO Drilling will lease the EXL I, EXL IV, Bess Brants and Earnest Dees (formerly named P-59 and P-60, respectively) from Rowan through a bareboat charter lease mechanism.

The estimated commencement of the contracts is during the third quarter 2018 for the EXL I and EXL IV, and late 2018 or early 2019 timeframe for the Bess Brants and Earnest Dees. Rowan will prepare the rigs for operations, including all contractually required modifications, and then lease the rigs to ARO Drilling who will operate the rigs in Saudi Arabia.

The contracts for the four rigs have been awarded and are in the process of being finalized.

