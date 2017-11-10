Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Exploration & Development News

Australia’s AWE begins flow testing of Waitsia-2 appraisal well onshore Perth Basin

EBR Staff Writer Published 10 November 2017

Oil and gas firm, AWE has started flow testing for the second appraisal well, Waitsia-2, on the conventional Waitsia gas discovery located in production license L1/L2 onshore Perth Basin, Western Australia.

The testing is part of the Australian company’s 2017 three-well test program, which aims to assess the well deliverability from the southern extent of the Waitsia field. It also involves compositional analysis by collecting gas samples.

AWE said that the zone being flow tested at the well is the Kingia Sandstone, where a 42m interval has been perforated.

The firm reported gas flow with maximum rate of 38.7 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscf/d) at the well from the Kingia Sandstone and an average of 38.5 MMscf/d on an 80/64 inch choke at ~1,315 psig flowing well head pressure over a 2.1 hour period.

AWE CEO and managing director David Biggs said: “Waitsia-2 has delivered another excellent flow test result from the Waitsia gas field. Net pay at Waitsia-2 is 30% of that in Waitsia-3, so to achieve a maximum flow rate of 38.7 MMscf/d is a fantastic result.

“The flow test confirms that the Kingia Sandstone at Waitsia-2 shares all the outstanding conventional reservoir properties observed at other wells in the field, particularly high porosity and low total inerts.

“Overall, these results underline the laterally extensive nature of this excellent reservoir system.”

Prior to a series of flow tests at various choke settings, rates and well head pressures, the firm closed the Waitsia-2 appraisal well for a brief pressure build-up survey.

AWE plans to conduct the final flow test in the 2017 program at Waitsia-4 following completion of the Waitsia-2 flow testing.

The Waitsia-3 well is located approximately 16.5km east-south-east of Dongara, Western Australia, and 5.6km south-south-west of Waitsia-1.

