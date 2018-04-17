Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Australia’s Northern Territory ends ban on onshore gas fracking

EBR Staff Writer Published 17 April 2018

Australia’s Northern Territory (NT) has removed the moratorium on hydraulic fracking of onshore gas in its territory.

Reversing of the fracking ban, which had been in place in NT for nearly two years, will now open up more than half of its territory for oil and gas exploration and production. It was imposed in September 2016 over concerns that the drilling practice can cause harm to the environment.

NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner said that his government has accepted all 135 recommendations made by an independent fracking inquiry that was set up to study the environmental, social and economic risks associated with hydraulic fracking.

Gunner said that the government will start implementing the recommendations of the final report of the inquiry, which will lead to new jobs in the oil and gas industry and at the same time will help in protecting the environment.

He revealed that the NT government has accepted an important finding of the report which says that the risk from fracking can be brought down to an acceptable level if all the recommendations are implemented.

Gunner said: “We have also accepted the Inquiry’s advice about no go zones and coupled with areas where there is no petroleum potential, 49% of the Territory will be frack free, including in National Parks, Conservation Areas, Indigenous Protected Areas, towns, residential and strategic assets, and areas of high cultural, environmental or tourism value.

“In the remainder of the Territory, strict new laws and regulations will be put in place to ensure that when fracking takes place, we protect the environment, the cultures and lifestyles that rely on it, and the many tourism, pastoral and agricultural jobs that depend on it.”

Origin Energy, which has welcomed the lifting of the fracking ban, said that it will soon resume exploration work in the Beetaloo Basin shale gas field in NT. The company had previously estimated the onshore gas field to hold 6.6 trillion cubic feet in contingent reserves.

Origin integrated gas executive general manager Mark Schubert said: "We now plan to resume work as soon as practical, adopting the recommendations of the Scientific Inquiry and gaining the necessary approvals to complete our remaining exploration and appraisal commitments.

"We look forward to working with government, pastoralists, Traditional Owners and the community to deliver the benefits that will come from responsibly developing the Territory’s onshore natural gas resources.”

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
