Exploration & Development News

Austria’s OMV begins production from Sofiya gas and condensate field in Pakistan

EBR Staff Writer Published 07 November 2017

Austria-based integrated oil and gas firm, OMV and its partners have commenced production from the Sofiya gas and condensate filed in the Mehar exploration license of Sindh Province.

The Sofiya field is located north of the Mehar gas field in the Mehar block, Pakistan.

OMV Maurice Energy, along with its joint-venture partners Ocean Pakistan, Government Holdings Private and Zaver Petroleum, have discovered hydrocarbon reserves at the Sofiya-2 exploration well in August 2013.

During the testing phase, the well produced around 18 million standard cubic feet a day of gas and an additional 1,550 barrels of condensate from the Ranikot formation through a 48/64in choke.

Upon securing development and production lease approval, the partners have commenced development activities at the field in early 2017.

The company said in a statement: "The Sofiya-2 well was successfully commissioned without any incident."

The Austrian firm said that the Sofiya-2 well produces 15 million standard cubic feet of gas per day and 1,400 barrels of condensate per day.

Production from the field will be transferred for processing at OMV-operated Mehar gas facilities in Shahdadkot, Sindh Province.

OMV Maurice Energy has 75% stake in the Mehar exploration license while Government Holding Private has 5% interest, Ocean Pakistan 15% interest, and Zaver Petroleum 5% stake.

In Pakistan, OMV owns interest in five exploration licenses and five operated development and production leases.

