UK's Oil and Gas Authority awards £1.5m contracts for subsurface databases

The Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) has awarded £1.5m of contracts to purchase subsurface databases and information sources for encouraging further exploration in under explored areas of the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS).

The datasets purchased will underpin much of the OGA’s work across the exploration and production (E&P) lifecycle including; promotion of future licensing rounds and undeveloped discoveries, regional exploration projects, area strategies and asset stewardship.

Four of the contracts awarded will result in the data purchased being made freely available to the general public, industry and academia.

In total eight contracts have been awarded, detailed below:

APT: West of Shetlands geochemical database

Belltree: Reservoir benchmarking

CGG: Well logs and key databases

Geostrat: Jurassic stratigraphy of the Central North Sea

Getech: UKCS satellite gravity data

Hannon Westwood: Prospect and lead database

IHS Markit: Fields and discoveries database and prospect and lead database

IKON: Rock physics studies

The following datasets will be made available to download via the OGA’s website during 2017; APT (geochemical database only), CGG, Geostrat, Getech.

Gunther Newcombe, Operations Director at the OGA, said: “The UKCS remains a highly attractive exploration destination and in order to maximise the economic recovery of oil and gas from the UKCS, exploration activity must be revitalised in both mature and frontier plays. Comprehensive, high quality well, seismic and subsurface databases which are made freely available are critical to this.”

Source: Company Press Release