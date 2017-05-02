Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

UK's Oil and Gas Authority awards £1.5m contracts for subsurface databases

Published 02 May 2017

The Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) has awarded £1.5m of contracts to purchase subsurface databases and information sources for encouraging further exploration in under explored areas of the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS).

The datasets purchased will underpin much of the OGA’s work across the exploration and production (E&P) lifecycle including; promotion of future licensing rounds and undeveloped discoveries, regional exploration projects, area strategies and asset stewardship.

Four of the contracts awarded will result in the data purchased being made freely available to the general public, industry and academia.

In total eight contracts have been awarded, detailed below:

  • APT: West of Shetlands geochemical database
  • Belltree: Reservoir benchmarking
  • CGG: Well logs and key databases
  • Geostrat: Jurassic stratigraphy of the Central North Sea
  • Getech: UKCS satellite gravity data
  • Hannon Westwood: Prospect and lead database
  • IHS Markit: Fields and discoveries database and prospect and lead database
  • IKON: Rock physics studies

The following datasets will be made available to download via the OGA’s website during 2017; APT (geochemical database only), CGG, Geostrat, Getech.

Gunther Newcombe, Operations Director at the OGA, said: “The UKCS remains a highly attractive exploration destination and in order to maximise the economic recovery of oil and gas from the UKCS, exploration activity must be revitalised in both mature and frontier plays. Comprehensive, high quality well, seismic and subsurface databases which are made freely available are critical to this.”



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Eisenbau-Krämer - Arc Welded Steel Pipes Eisenbau-Krämer GmbH (EBK), a world leader in the manufacture and supply of large diameter sub-merged arc welded steel pipes and based in Germany, provides oil and gas and engineering companies with high quality, high integrity pipes, worldwide. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Protean - The Path to Digitalisation Protean helps improve productivity and reduces costs in complex projects through digitalisation. Protean services can also help pave the way for implementation of modern technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality or Cognitive Computing - all built on a base of digital data. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Russwurm Ventilatoren (ruwu®) ― Industrial Fans and Portable Fans RUSSWURM VENTILATOREN GMBH is a successful German developer and audited manufacturer providing special constructions of small mobile and large industrial fans with the advantages of an SME. Flexible, efficient, powerful. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.