Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

AWE says independent review raises Waitsia 2P reserves by 78%

Published 14 November 2017

AWE Limited (AWE) has outlined new information regarding the 2P Reserves and 2C Contingent Resources for the Waitsia gas field after completion of an independent review by Perth-based RISC Operations (RISC).

The Waitsia gas field is located in onshore Permit L1/L2, northern Perth Basin, Western Australia.

An independent review by RISC of the Waitsia gas field estimates gross 2P Reserves of 811 PJ, which is 78% higher than AWE’s previous 2P Reserves estimate at 30 June 2017

- The increase reflects the significantly better than expected reservoir quality, thickness and well deliverability outcomes from the recent drilling and testing program

- The independent assessment is closely aligned with AWE’s internal estimates from work completed to date, which will be finalised by year end after incorporating the most recent data from appraisal operations

- The new gross 2P Reserves estimate is more than double the amount of gas required for the Waitsia Stage 2 project, providing additional options for both increased near term field production and significantly longer field life

- Substantial additional upside is demonstrated by the new gross 3P reserve estimate of 1,220 PJ 

The review and evaluation undertaken by RISC (see Table 1) concluded that 2P Reserves for the Waitsia gas field were 78% higher than AWE’s previous estimate as at 30 June 2017 (see Table 2). The RISC work is consistent with AWE’s current internal view of Waitsia Reserves, which will be finalised when the current flow test program and subsequent analysis and evaluation work are complete. AWE anticipates issuing a further update before the end of 2017.

AWE’s CEO and Managing Director, Mr David Biggs, said:

“The independent review of the Waitsia gas field, recently undertaken by RISC, highlights substantially higher recoverable hydrocarbons and additional production potential from the excellent quality conventional reservoirs in the Kingia and High Cliff Sandstones.

“The Waitsia Stage 2 development project is planned to deliver 100 TJ/day for at least 10 years. The additional reserves identified by this review are more than double the reserves required for this project and provide opportunities for significantly increased near term field production and longer field life.

“The recent flow tests at Waitsia-3 (50 MMscf/d) and Waitsia-2 (39 MMscf/d) were exceptional and we are aiming to flow test Waitsia-4 before the end of November. The data from the flow tests and the upgraded view of reserves by RISC will provide further information for potential gas buyers,” Biggs said. 

“Waitsia sub-surface appraisal is virtually complete and the FEED process is targeting final tender submissions at the end of November. AWE is working to be in a position to consider a FID by the end of 2017, subject to securing sufficient gas sales agreements,” he concluded.

RISC’s reserves estimates were calculated for conventional reservoir units in the Kingia and High Cliff Sandstones only and excluded the Dongara, Wagina, Irwin River Coal Measures (IRCM) and the associated Senecio, Synaphea and Irwin fields.

Since RISC’s August 2016 estimate, there have been a number of material changes which have resulted in the increase to the reserve estimates. The Waitsia-3 and Waitsia-4 wells were drilled and encountered substantially thicker sections of high quality Kingia reservoir than previously observed. The Waitsia-3 and Waitsia-4 well results enabled a transfer of contingent resources in the Kingia reservoir to the reserves classification. The 3D seismic data volume has been reprocessed and re-depth converted using the new well data. The observed thicker Kingia reservoir and refined depth conversion also resulted in the estimation of greater thickness, rock volume and improved reservoir properties, resulting in a significant increase to the gas initially in-place and recoverable reserves.

The Joint Venture partners in L1/L2 are:

AWE Limited (via subsidiaries) (Operator) 50.0%

Origin Energy Limited (via Lattice Energy) 50.0%

About the Waitsia Gas Field

The northern Perth Basin has been one of Western Australia’s major gas producing regions for more than 50 years. Discovered in September 2014, the Waitsia field is regarded as the largest onshore conventional gas discovery in Australia for the last 40 years and has the capability to supply the domestic market with at least 100 TJ/d for more than 10 years from conventional reservoirs.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2017> November

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Gas
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Oil
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production> Conventional> Onshore
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration> Conventional> Onshore
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Subsea Innovation Ltd - Innovative Subsea Engineering Formed in 1985 by a team of experienced engineers and diving professionals Subsea Innovation is a company dedicated to delivering state of the art engineering products to the offshore Oil & Gas and Energy industry throughout the world. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Bea Technologies SpA - Filtration Technology For over thirty years BEA has been manufacturing and commercialising a wide range of highly innovative technical products for the filtration of liquids and compressed gases. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.