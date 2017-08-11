Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

AWE's Waitsia-4 appraisal well reaches total depth

Published 11 August 2017

AWE, the Operator of Production Licences L1/L2 in the northern Perth Basin, Western Australia, advises that the Waitsia-4 appraisal well reached total depth (TD) of 3,744 m Measured Depth below Rotary Table (MDRT) at 15:30 hours (3.30 pm) AWST on 10 August 2017 and preparations are now being made to commence a wireline logging program.

TD was achieved in the Holmwood Shale after successfully intersecting all primary targets. Elevated gas shows were encountered in multiple zones in the Kingia and High Cliff intervals and their significance will be evaluated during the wireline logging phase. Good gas shows were also encountered in the Irwin River Coal Measures, a secondary target.

Waitsia-4 was spudded on 10 July 2017 and is designed to appraise the gas potential in the eastern extension of the Waitsia Field. The well will be logged and, if the results are positive, it will be completed as a production well and a flow test may be performed. Waitsia-4 is the last appraisal well planned for the Waitsia field in 2017.

The Waitsia-4 appraisal well is located approximately 18.5 km south-east of Dongara, Western Australia, and 3.3 km north-northeast of Waitsia-3. The approved work program for the Waitsia-4 appraisal well does not include hydraulic fracture stimulation.

The Joint Venture partners in L1/L2 are:

AWE Limited (via subsidiaries) (Operator) 50.0%

Origin Energy Limited (via subsidiaries) 50.0%

About the Waitsia gas field

The northern Perth Basin has been one of Western Australia’s major gas producing regions for more than 50 years. Discovered in September 2014, the Waitsia field is regarded as the largest onshore conventional gas discovery in Australia for the last 30 years and has the capability to supply the domestic market with 100 TJ/d for 10 years from conventional reservoirs.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development
Oil & Gas> Refining & Petrochemicals

Related Dates
2017> August

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Services> E&P services
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Gas
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Oil
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production> Conventional> Onshore
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration> Conventional> Onshore
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production> Shale
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration> Shale
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Subsea Innovation Ltd - Innovative Subsea Engineering Formed in 1985 by a team of experienced engineers and diving professionals Subsea Innovation is a company dedicated to delivering state of the art engineering products to the offshore Oil & Gas and Energy industry throughout the world. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Bea Technologies SpA - Filtration Technology For over thirty years BEA has been manufacturing and commercialising a wide range of highly innovative technical products for the filtration of liquids and compressed gases. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.