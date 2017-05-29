Bibby Offshore secures TAQA subsea contract

Bibby Offshore has secured a contract from TAQA to carry out subsea construction works in the Eider field, situated 184km north-east of Shetland.

With offshore operations to be completed this summer, the six month contract will see Bibby Offshore adopt a multi-vessel approach, utilising its subsea support and construction vessel Olympic Ares, and its diving support vessel, Bibby Polaris.

The project comprises the connection of the existing Otter Production pipeline to the existing Eider Oil Export pipeline, and connection of the existing Tern-Eider water injection pipeline to the existing Otter water injection pipeline using subsea bypass spools.

Bibby Offshore will provide spool piece metrology, barrier testing, removal of existing production and water injection spools and pre-commissioning support. The team will also manage procurement, fabrication and installation of new bypass spools.

Barry Macleod, UKCS managing director at Bibby Offshore said: “Our multi-vessel approach enabled the project team to tailor our capabilities to TAQA’s requirements, which plays a key role in demonstrating our ability to successfully deliver a variety of workscopes.

“We have supported TAQA’s operations previously and are delighted to have been selected to continue and strengthen this relationship throughout 2017.”

Source: Company Press Release