BNK Petroleum starts Hartgraves 1-6H well drilling in Oklahoma

BNK Petroleum has begun drilling the second well of its 2017 drilling program, the Hartgraves 1-6H well, in the Company's Tishomingo Field, Oklahoma.

The Hartgraves 1-6H well is expected to be drilled in 30 days. The Company has a 100% working interest in the well.

The previously announced Chandler 8-6H well is now scheduled to begin fracture stimulation operations a week later than originally anticipated, due to the fracture stimulation contractor being delayed on its previous job.

Once the stimulation operations are complete the Company will immediately begin flowing back the well and put it on production.

Source: Company Press Release