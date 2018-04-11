BP decides to develop Alligin and Vorlich satellite fields in North Sea

British oil and gas firm BP has announced its decision to develop two new Alligin and Vorlich satellite fields in the North Sea.

Expected to have a combined peak production capacity of 30,000 barrels gross of oil equivalent a day, the Alligin and Vorlich fields are located near to existing infrastructure, which will enable their speedy development through established offshore hubs.

The satellite fields are planned to commence production in 2020.

The Alligin is a two-well development west of Shetland. It will be tied back to BP’s Glen Lyon floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

BP operates the Alligin field, which has an estimated 20-million-barrel recoverable oil, while Shell holds the remaining 50% stake.

Located in the central North Sea, the Vorlich two-well development will be tied back to the Ithaca Energy-operated FPF-1 floating production facility which is situated at the centre of Ithaca’s Greater Stella Area production hub.

BP operates the Vorlich field, which is estimated to have over 30-million-barrels of oil equivalent recoverable oil, while Ithaca Energy owns the remaining 34% interest.

BP North Sea regional president Ariel Flores said: “Through our Alligin and Vorlich developments we are simplifying and accelerating the stages of delivery to improve project cycle time, reduce costs and, importantly, add new production to our North Sea portfolio.

“These projects follow on from a period of record investment by BP in the North Sea which helped deliver our Quad 204 project last year and will deliver our Clair Ridge project which is planned to start-up later in 2018.

“While not on the same scale as Quad 204 and Clair Ridge, Alligin and Vorlich will lead to significant production gains and further demonstrate BP’s commitment to the North Sea.”

Additionally, BP has awarded a EPCI contract to Subsea 7 for flowline supply and subsea installation services for the Alligin subsea development project.

Under the contract, Subsea 7 will be responsible for project management, engineering, procurement, construction and installation of a subsea tie-back to the existing Schiehallion area infrastructure.