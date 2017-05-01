Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

BP finds more resources at Atlantis oil field in Gulf of Mexico

EBR Staff Writer Published 01 May 2017

BP has identified more than 200 million barrels of additional resources at its Atlantis oil field in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico by using a new seismic imaging approach.

Researchers from BP’s Subsurface Technical Center have developed new algorithms, which have been applied on seismic data run at its High Performance Computing, claimed to be one of the largest supercomputers in the world.

The algorithms hold capacity to analyze data in few weeks, which are normally expected to take minimum one year, helping the firm to rapidly take development decisions for the field.

The algorithms are said to enhance a technique called Full Waveform Inversion (FWI), which matches seismic simulations with existing seismic data to produce better subsurface images.

BP is also planning to use the new technology to detect additional resources in Azerbaijan, Angola, and Trinidad and Tobago, in addition to Gulf of Mexico.

The technology allowed the company to enhance the clarity of images that are collected during seismic surveys, specifically regions below the earth’s surface that complex salt structures previously obscured or distorted.

The enhanced seismic images will help to drill development wells in deepwater reservoirs.

BP’s global upstream business chief executive Bernard Looney said: “This technological breakthrough has essentially allowed our team to find a new oil field within our existing Atlantis field.

“Given the overwhelming success of this project, we are now deploying this technology across BP’s global operations.”

BP upstream technology head Ahmed Hashmi said: “This innovation again shows that BP remains at the forefront of advanced seismic imaging and digital technologies.”

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Russwurm Ventilatoren (ruwu®) ― Industrial Fans and Portable Fans RUSSWURM VENTILATOREN GMBH is a successful German developer and audited manufacturer providing special constructions of small mobile and large industrial fans with the advantages of an SME. Flexible, efficient, powerful. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Eisenbau-Krämer - Arc Welded Steel Pipes Eisenbau-Krämer GmbH (EBK), a world leader in the manufacture and supply of large diameter sub-merged arc welded steel pipes and based in Germany, provides oil and gas and engineering companies with high quality, high integrity pipes, worldwide. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Protean - The Path to Digitalisation Protean helps improve productivity and reduces costs in complex projects through digitalisation. Protean services can also help pave the way for implementation of modern technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality or Cognitive Computing - all built on a base of digital data. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.