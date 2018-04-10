Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Exploration & Development News

BP Canada gets approval to take drilling unit into Canada-Nova Scotia waters

Published 10 April 2018

BP Canada Energy Group has received an approval from the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Board (CNSOPB) for the entry of the Seadrill West Aquarius drilling unit into Canada-Nova Scotia waters.

The authorization also enables BP Canada to carry on with preparatory work in advance of its planned drilling of an exploration well.

This initial authorization limits the scope of work to preparatory activities on board the Seadrill West Aquarius, and may include the mobilization of additional supplies and equipment to the drilling unit. It does not permit BP Canada to commence the drilling of the exploration well.

CNSOPB CEO Stuart Pinks said: “We are confident that BP Canada has sufficiently met all regulatory requirements so that the drilling unit may enter the Canada-Nova Scotia offshore area and carry out preparatory work in advance of drilling operations.

“Vessels and equipment, along with necessary plans and procedures, were appropriately reviewed to ensure that all preparatory activity will be conducted in a safe and environmentally responsible manner.”

Before any drilling operations will be permitted, BP Canada must receive further authorization from the CNSOPB, and must also receive an Approval to Drill a Well (ADW). The CNSOPB may issue this authorization, along with the ADW, once the comprehensive application review process is complete.

The CNSOPB began reviewing information submitted by BP Canada in support of their planned drilling program in April 2017.

An application for authorization to drill one deep-water exploration well approximately 330 kilometres from Halifax, and in approximately 2,800 metres of water depth, was officially submitted on September 21, 2017.

As part of its review, the CNSOPB conducted a number of stakeholder engagement sessions.

The CNSOPB plans to issue a report summarizing input received, and how it was factored into decision-making, pending the potential issuance of an authorization allowing the commencement of drilling operations.

Source: Company Press Release.

