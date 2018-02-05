BP gets environmental approval for Scotian Basin drilling

BP Canada has secured the Canadian government’s environmental approval for its proposed exploration drilling project in the Scotian Basin, located offshore Nova Scotia.

Canada Environment and Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna said that the exploration project is not likely to result in significant adverse environmental effects.

BP Canada had proposed to carry out the exploration drilling about 230-370km off the southeast coast of Nova Scotia.

As per its proposal, the company plans to drill up to seven exploration wells in the 2431, 2432, 2433, and 2434 exploration licenses.

McKenna said that her clearance to the project was given after considering the Environmental Assessment Report of the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency.

The agency had come up with conclusions and recommendations on the possible environmental impacts of the project in the report. It has also proposed mitigation measures along with the significance of any adverse environmental impact and the follow-up program in its report.

McKenna, as part of the environmental assessment decision statement, established legally-binding conditions to BP Canada like the mitigation steps and follow-up requirements it has to comply with throughout the project’s lifetime.

Implementing the conditions are expected to bring down or remove the potential effects of the exploration drilling project on the environment, said the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency.

BP Canada will have to get the appropriate regulatory authorizations and permits before it can begin the project.

McKenna said: “The environmental assessment process for this project benefitted from meaningful consultation and input from Indigenous groups and the public, as well as technical advice from federal experts across government.

“The legally-binding conditions set out in my decision statement will help keep our environment safe for future generations while ensuring the growth of Canada's economy.”

The exploration drilling project is to last about three years and is likely to start this year subject to receipt of pending approvals.