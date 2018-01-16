Petrobras, Total complete $1.95bn deal involving Lapa and Iara concessions

Brazil's Petrobras has completed a $1.95bn transaction involving the transfer of rights and ownership in the Lapa and Iara concessions in the pre-salt Santos Basin to French oil major Total.

As part of the agreement signed earlier, Petrobras has transferred its 35% of the rights and operatorship of the Lapa field in Block BM-S-9A in the Santos Basin pre-salt to Total.

The Lapa field partners also include Shell with 30% stake, Repsol-Sinopec 25% interest and Petrobras with 10% stake.

Through the 100,000 barrel per day capacity Cidade de Caraguatatuba FPSO, the Lapafield started production in December 2016.

Additionally, Petrobras has transferred 22.5% of the rights of the Iara area, which comprises the Sururu, Berbigão and Oeste de Atapu fields in Block BM-S-11A in the Santos Basin pre-salt, to Total.

Total will have 22.5% stake in the lara field while other partners include Petrobras with 42.5% stake, Shell 25% interest and Petrogal 10% interest.

Through the 150,000 barrel per day capacity P-68 FPSO in Berbigão-Sururu fields, production from the Iara field is expected to begin in 2018.

Total chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné said: “The realization of our Strategic Alliance with Petrobras follows the recent decision to launch the wide-scale development of the giant Libra field operated by Petrobras, in partnership with Total. We are especially pleased to be the first major to operate a pre-salt producing field in Brazil.

“With this Alliance, Total is developing a major position in Brazil, in one of the most prolific basins worldwide, by taking advantage of our deep offshore expertise, which is one of our main strengths.”

As part of the transaction, the operation and installation licenses have also been received from the Brazilian Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) to enable Total to become the operator of the Lapa field, Petrobras said.

Image: Officials from Total and Petrobras. Photo: courtesy of © Total.