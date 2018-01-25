California sues Trump Administration for repealing BLM’s 2015 fracking regulations

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has filed a lawsuit against the Trump Administration for repealing the rule regulating hydraulic fracturing (fracking), on federal and Native American tribal lands.

The government has recently announced its decision to repeal the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) 2015 regulations which govern fracking of oil and gas wells drilled on the publicly owned lands.

BLM had finalized the Fracking Rule in 2015 after examining a lengthy record and considering over 1 million public comments. The regulations stipulate the firms to disclose chemicals used, and specify performance and design standards.

Becerra said: “Once again, President Trump and Interior Secretary Zinke didn’t let the law or facts get in their way in their zeal to repeal the 2015 Fracking Rule.

“The Interior Department’s own factual record shows that the risks to our health and environment are real. So, once again, the California Department of Justice will get in the way of another reckless Trump violation of our laws.”

Attorney General Becerra said he is now seeking an order compelling BLM to reinstate the Fracking Rule to help mitigate public health and environmental risks.

Meanwhile, a coalition of environmental and tribal groups represented by Earthjustice also sued the Trump Administration for repealing the BLM fracking regulation.

Fracking involves braking of rock formations underground using extreme high-pressure injection of water and chemicals, and release oil and gas.

In addition to contributing to pollution, the fracking activity could increase the risk of well cracks, can result in contaminating underground sources of drinking water.