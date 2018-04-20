Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Exploration & Development News

Canyon Creek Energy partners with Pivotal Petroleum for Arkoma Stack drilling

EBR Staff Writer Published 20 April 2018

Canyon Creek Energy – Arkoma (CCEA) has made a deal with Pivotal Petroleum Partners II to jointly fund drilling of 18 wells this year, targeting the stacked pay formations in the Arkoma Stack play in the US state of Oklahoma.

While CCEA is a Tulsa-based oil and natural gas company with focus mainly on exploiting natural resources in Oklahoma, Pivotal is a Texas-based firm focused on purchasing non-operated working interests in oil and liquids-rich basins. Pivotal is supported by a funding commitment from energy private equity firm Tailwater Capital.

The wells to be developed under the joint development agreement (JDA) signed by the parties are located on CCEA's acreage of a total of around 100,000 acre operated leasehold position spread across the Atoka, Coal, Hughes and Pittsburg Counties.

According to CCEA, the drilling program will target the Woodford shale and Mayes shale at multiple sites throughout the Arkoma Basin in Southeastern Oklahoma.

CCEA president & CEO Luke Essman said: "We are excited to partner with Pivotal to continue delivering competitive investment returns within our Arkoma STACK acreage.  Their investment signals the industry's renewed interest in developing the Arkoma's world class rock."

Pivotal has agreed to finance 75% of CCEA's working stake in all wells covered under the JDA. Once it gets a preferred return, it will return the majority of the wellbore working stake and net revenue interest to CCEA.

Tailwater Capital principal Billy DeArman said: "We are extremely excited to have the opportunity to partner with CCEA to develop its Arkoma STACK leasehold position.

"The CCEA partnership allows Pivotal to deploy capital into wells with compelling rates of return alongside a highly respected operator in the basin."

Earlier this year, CCEA acquired an additional 50,000 acres in the Arkoma Stack play through its acquisition of Quanah Energy. CCEA is backed by Fort Worth-based private equity firm Vortus Investment Advisors with whom it had entered into a partnership in March 2017.

