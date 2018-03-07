Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Exploration & Development News

CEA Agency begins environmental assessment of BP’s Orphan Basin drilling

EBR Staff Writer Published 07 March 2018

An environmental assessment has been started by the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (CEA Agency) for BP Canada Energy Group’s proposed exploration drilling in the Orphan Basin in the Atlantic Ocean.

Named as the Newfoundland Orphan Basin Exploration Drilling Project, the drilling program has been proposed to be done 350km east of St. John's in Newfoundland and Labrador, the most easterly province of Canada.

BP Canada Energy plans to drill up to 20 exploration wells in the Orphan Basin. It expects to drill an initial well in 2019 or 2020, should it get regulatory approval for the exploratory drilling program.

The company plans to conduct the drilling on the 1145, 1146, 1148, and 1149 exploration licenses, which were awarded by the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB) in November 2016.

BP Canada Energy shares ELs 1145, 1146, and 1148 with Hess Canada Oil and Gas and Noble Energy Canada. It is partnered by Noble Energy Canada in EL 1149.

BP Canada Energy will be the operator of the drilling program, which has been designed to establish the presence, characteristics, and quantities of the potential hydrocarbon resource in the Orphan Basin licenses over a period of nine years.

CEA Agency, in a statement said: “Following a public comment period on the summary of the project description, the Agency has determined that an environmental assessment is required for the project.”

The agency has also come up with Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) Guidelines which detail about the aspects of environment that could be impacted by the drilling project and also what should be examined during the environmental assessment.

It further said that an application window for participant funding and a public comment period in the future on the summary of the BP Canada Energy’s Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) will be revealed at a later date.

