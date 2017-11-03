Comet Ridge spuds Mira 6 horizontal well in Queensland’s Bowen Basin

Comet Ridge announced the spudding of the Mira 6 surface to in-seam horizontal well at its ATP 1191 Mahalo Block asset in Queensland’s Bowen Basin.

Mira 6 surface to in-seam horizontal well spuds on 2 November

Well to run inside current Mira field pilot to intersect the existing Mira 2 vertical production well

The surface hole was drilled to 42 metres with casing run and cemented. This morning, the rig was preparing to drill the 8-1/2” intermediate build section of the well.

Mira 6 is being drilled by Silver City Drilling Rig 20 which has just finished drilling similar lateral wells for another operator in the Bowen Basin.

The objective of the Mira 6 horizontal well is to produce alongside the Mira vertical wells (see Figure 1) to accelerate water and gas production from the Mira field and to assess the optimal production well design for the first phase of development at Mira. Comet Ridge will utilise the data gathered from the Exploration Work Programme to finalise its prefeasibility study of the first stage development at Mahalo.

Source: Company Press Release