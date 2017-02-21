Craig International signs global agreement with Shell

Craig International has signed a global agreement with energy major, Shell to provide services for equipment stock resale.

The oilfield procurement specialist recently launched Craig Collaboration to provide companies with the opportunity to reduce wastage and duplication, recoup financial outlay and sell unwanted items which are often sitting in storage, this is considered a radical shift in the approach to procurement in the oil and gas industry.

Craig Collaboration connects companies looking to sell spare equipment with those looking to buy. Oil and gas companies around the world have substantial surplus equipment stock, much of which is sitting in costly storage, and Craig Collaboration will allow them to realise value from this.

Jill MacDonald, joint managing director of Craig International, said: “There is a lot of equipment going unused in the oil and gas industry and it makes sense from a business and environmental point of view to reuse it.

“We have developed a system that leads the way in improving efficiency right across the supply chain in the oil and gas industry. Rather than waiting for things to improve, Craig International is delivering inventive approaches and investing in products that make life easier and provide value for clients.”

As well as the ability to buy and sell equipment stock, a further function of the Craig Collaboration approach is that it allows firms to use the platform as an inventory controller.

“Our system will flag if a customer is looking for a piece of kit in Aberdeen which their Dubai business has available,” said Ms MacDonald. “This eliminates waste and means customers can be fully confident that they are getting best value for their money.

“The system we have developed is unique in its capacity to service the equipment buying and selling requirements of the entire oil and gas industry. Any firm can sign up and their surplus equipment will be offered to buyers globally with whom we are in contact regularly.”

Ms MacDonald added: “With 16 years’ experience, we are harnessing our knowledge, expertise, contacts with buyers and our global buying power to benefit the industry as whole.

“We have generated a great deal of interest in Craig Collaboration since it launched with many well-known operators and drilling companies coming on-board in an easy way for them to increase efficiencies and reduce waste.”

Stuart Hay, appointed as ecommerce inventory coordinator at Craig International, will be the focal point for Shell. Mr Hay has 18 years of oil and gas procurement experience and has worked across the drilling, engineering and construction, subsea and offshore accommodation sectors. He will be supported in his role by an inventory administrator due to be appointed in the coming weeks.

Craig Collaboration also provides sellers with an analysis of the interest expressed on their surplus equipment, allowing clients to make an informed decision on whether or not to dispose of it.

A division of Craig Group, Craig International is a global market leader in oilfield equipment procurement with bases in Europe, South Africa, Middle-east and North America. The firm is set to dominate in other sectors as it expands its reach into downstream oil and gas, petrochemicals and manufacturing markets. Craig International now delivers procurement services for refineries and manufacturing sites in all its key regions around the world.

