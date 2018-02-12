Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

DEA increases oil and gas production in Egypt

Published 12 February 2018

DEA Deutsche Erdoel (DEA) announces a significant increase of production from its oil fields in the Gulf of Suez and from the Disouq gas fields in the Onshore Nile Delta.

The next phase of the West Nile Delta (WND) development is intended to contribute to the company's target. DEA plans to invest about 500 million US-Dollars in Egypt during the coming three years.

“Egypt continues to be an important factor in DEA’s global E&P portfolio. With targeted investment in our key assets, we plan to double our production in the country within the next two years,” said Maria Moraeus Hanssen, CEO of DEA Deutsche Erdoel AG. “We see an upside potential in the mature oil fields in the Gulf of Suez that we aim to lift. Our Disouq gas development project will be re-developed. The development of the next three fields at West Nile Delta is making good progress too. In total, DEA plans to invest another half billion US-Dollars in the coming three years into these key assets,” underlines Maria Moraeus Hanssen.

DEA is active in Egypt since 1974 and has produced more than 650 million barrels of crude oil in the Gulf of Suez during the last three decades. The production is operated by the Suez Oil Company (SUCO), DEA's joint venture with the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC). DEA and EGPC recently agreed on the concession extension of the the fields Ras Budran and Zeit Bay. The onshore gas development project Disouq comprises seven gas fields and is in production since 2013. 

Production from the offshore WND gas fields commenced in March 2017 from the first two fields, Taurus and Libra. The three fields Giza, Fayoum and Raven are currently under construction. DEA has a 17.25% working interest in West Nile Delta (North Alexandria and West Mediterranean Deep Water concessions), with BP being the operator and owner of the remaining share.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2018> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Gas
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Oil
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc.for Expert Lightning Protection Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc. (LEC) serves its clients by installing and maintaining lightning protection systems (LPS), and prevention solutions. Equipped with over four decades of experience, LEC has provided successful support to over 90 countries and throughout the United States. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.