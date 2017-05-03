Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

Devon Energy plans to sell $1bn of upstream assets

EBR Staff Writer Published 03 May 2017

US-based Devon Energy has unveiled plans to sell up to $1bn worth of upstream assets across its portfolio.

The non-core assets identified for divestment include select portions of the Barnett Shale with most of the assets around Johnson County.

Devon is also planning to divest other properties located principally within its US resource base.

The company intends to begin the divestiture program in the second quarter of this year, which is expected to be completed over the next 12 to 18 months.

Devon is planning to use the divestiture proceeds to develop its US resource plays, in addition to strengthening its investment-grade financial position.

According to the company, the non-core divestiture plan is expected to accelerate the firm’s transition to higher-margin production.

The company is focusing more on the Delaware Basin, where it is expecting more than 30,000 potential drilling locations, of which one third were successfully de-risked.

Devon’s risked resource base in the US will be further expanded, based on the ongoing STACK appraisal work and further testing of the Leonard and Wolfcamp zones in the Delaware Basin.

Devon Energy president and CEO Dave Hager said: “The successful resource expansion in our world-class STACK and Delaware Basin assets has generated an abundance of opportunities within our portfolio.

“Given the multi-decade growth platform these franchise assets provide, we are taking this initial step to bring value forward from non-core assets and sharpen our focus on the highest-returning growth inventory in our portfolio.

“This divestiture program, combined with our excellent liquidity and strong hedge position, supports our capital program and places us firmly on track to achieve our production growth targets in 2017 and 2018.”

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Russwurm Ventilatoren (ruwu®) ― Industrial Fans and Portable Fans RUSSWURM VENTILATOREN GMBH is a successful German developer and audited manufacturer providing special constructions of small mobile and large industrial fans with the advantages of an SME. Flexible, efficient, powerful. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Protean - The Path to Digitalisation Protean helps improve productivity and reduces costs in complex projects through digitalisation. Protean services can also help pave the way for implementation of modern technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality or Cognitive Computing - all built on a base of digital data. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Eisenbau-Krämer - Arc Welded Steel Pipes Eisenbau-Krämer GmbH (EBK), a world leader in the manufacture and supply of large diameter sub-merged arc welded steel pipes and based in Germany, provides oil and gas and engineering companies with high quality, high integrity pipes, worldwide. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.