ADNOC signs 15-year natural gas sales agreement with Dubai Supply Authority

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has signed a 15-years natural gas sales agreement with the Dubai Supply Authority (DUSUP) to help meet Dubai’s energy needs.

The agreement was signed, at ADNOC’s headquarters, by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Director General of DUSUP and H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said: “Twenty years ago this month I had the privilege to sign the gas supply agreement drawn up under the direction of H.H. Sheikh Zayed and H.H. Sheikh Mohamed that resulted in ADNOC constructing the Taweelah – Jebel Ali pipeline and the beginning of gas deliveries from ADNOC to Dubai in 2001. It gives me great pleasure to sign again for DUSUP for the continuation of the contract. In doing so, we believe that we are not only extending energy cooperation between Abu Dhabi and Dubai in time, but also building on the foundations, originally laid in 1998 and reinforced over the years, to expand the breadth and depth of our energy relations now and in the future.”

H.E. Dr Al Jaber said: “This agreement underscores ADNOC’s commitment to meeting the growing energy needs of the UAE. We will harness our gas resources for the benefit of the nation, working in close collaboration with our customers and partners, by making smart investments in the development of additional gas reserves. This will enable us to deliver against our strategic objective of providing a sustainable and economic supply of gas to the UAE.

Source: Company Press Release