Exploration & Development News

Emerson launches new drilling jar clamp for increased safety and well integrity

Published 15 August 2017

Emerson Automation Solutions has launched the latest product within its polymer completions solutions range – the PolyOil JAR Handling Clamp – for increased safety and well integrity.

One key threat to well integrity and safety in drilling and completions operations today is the danger of jars firing prematurely at the surface prior to being deployed into the well. Jars are mechanical devices used downhole to deliver an impact load to another downhole component (especially when that component is stuck) and include a firing mechanism that activates when the necessary compression or tension has been applied to the running string. The inadvertent firing of such jams prematurely, however, can pose a hazard and lead to possible injuries and the dropping of the bottom hole assembly if pins are sheared.

The new PolyOil JAR Handling Clamp acts a safety device to prevent the jar from cocking and firing, with the jar unable to fire unless the fishing neck – designed to enable running and retrieval tools to reliably engage and release – is closed. Therefore, when the clamp is fitted to the jar, the rod is kept in the open position, thereby preventing premature firing during the handling of the jar at the surface. The clamp also prevents the jar rod from being damaged during transportation and keeps it debris-free during storage. Applications for the new JAR Handling Clamp include drilling, drill stem testing (DST) jars, coil tubing and wireline applications.

Said Matthew Armstrong, director downhole operations for Emerson’s PolyOil/Roxar business: ”Our PolyOil solutions are all about bringing predictability, safety and innovation to downhole drilling and completions. This is what we have achieved with the PolyOil JAR Handling Clamp, improving the effective operation of jars, the well’s integrity and – most importantly of all – personnel safety.”

The PolyOil JAR Handling Clamp and many other PolyOil products use a range of high impact wear resistant materials with the natural properties of the polymers making them low weight, safe, easier to handle than metal, and more resilient. Other key features of the clamp include a hinged design with the clamp simple and fast-to-fit and a toggle/swing bolt for fast latching operations.

The PolyOil portfolio of subsea and downhole completion products is based on bringing modern materials technology to drilling and completions. Many standard designs as well as customized designs are available within very short lead times. PolyOil solutions have been deployed worldwide, including the North Sea, the Gulf of Mexico and offshore Brazil.



Source: Company Press Release

Exploration & Development News

