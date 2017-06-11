Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Empyrean begins 3D seismic survey on Block 29/11, offshore China

EBR Staff Writer Published 11 June 2017

Oil and gas development firm Empyrean Energy has started a 3D seismic survey on its Block 29/11, offshore China.

With around 1,800km², the Block 29/11 is located around 200km SSE of Hong Kong in water depths ranging between 300m and 600m.

As part of geophysical survey agreement, Empyrean is carrying out exploration at the block. It is also provided with the right to enter a prenegotiated production sharing contract (PSC) with China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC).

Empyrean has engaged China Oilfield Services (COSL) to complete the survey on an area of around 580km², which is expected to be completed in around 40 days.

Later, the acquired data acquired will be processed and interpreted that is expected to completed in about 90 days.

The survey will cover multiple leads and prospects, which were earlier been identified on 2D seismic by Ameco and CNOOC on Block 29/11.

Earlier identified Jade and Topaz prospects are expected to benefit from the current 3D seismic program.

Under the survey, the 3D seismic data will be acquired on recent discoveries, which are situated next to the West of Block 29/11.

During the geophysical survey agreement period, Empyrean will hold 100% working interest in Block 29/11. The CNOOC will hold a 51% stake in the licence, once the firm enters into a PSC with CNOOC.

Empyrean CEO Tom Kelly said: “We are very excited to make further progress in collaboration with CNOOC on Block 29/11. 

“The block has two material prospects, Jade and Topaz, mapped on good quality 2D seismic data and the 3D seismic survey which is now underway will hopefully enable Empyrean to mature these exciting prospects for drilling.”

