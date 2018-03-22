Energean makes FID on $1.6bn Karish & Tanin field development project in Israel

Energean Oil & Gas has made final investment decision (FID) to proceed with the development of the $1.6bn Karish & Tanin natural gas fields, offshore Israel.

Energean Israel, which is a 50/50 joint venture between Energean and Kerogen Capital, owns the Karish and Tanin fields which are scheduled to commence production in 2020.

Recently, Energean has signed $1.275bn facility agreement with four international banks to finance the Karish development project.

Additionally, Energean raised $460m through initial public offering of which $405m is planned to fund the company’s 70% share in the project.

The company said that funds for the remaining 30% share in the project will be provided by irs project partner Kerogen Capital.

The gas fields are estimated to have 2.7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and 41 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) of light hydrocarbon liquids, totaling 531 mmboe of 2C resources.

Energean Oil & Gas CEO Mathios Rigas said: “Today, we commence the development of the project having, in a very short period of time, secured the necessary gas contracts, a turn-key EPCIC contract with Technip FMC, a drilling contract with Stena and project finance backed by four international banks.

“All this has been achieved in just 14 months since January 2017, when the Israeli Government approved the transfer of the licenses to Energean.

“The Karish & Tanin development will bring competition and security of supply to the Israeli gas market, and will support Energean’s strategy to become a major player in the gas developments of the East Mediterranean."

For the fields, Energean Israel will use a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) with a production capacity of 400 mmscf/day.

The first gas production from the field development is expected to take place in 2020.

Energean said that a 90km gas pipeline will be developed to link the FPSO to the Israeli coast.

Rigas said: “Owning and operating the only FPSO in the East Mediterranean with an 8 BCM per annum capacity gives Energean significant scope for growth through being able to support potential additional gas discoveries from Karish & Tanin and the five adjacent licences that we own in Israel.”

Image: Production from the Karish & Tanin field is expected to commence in 2020. Photo: courtesy of suwatpo/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.