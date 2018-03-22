Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

Energean makes FID on $1.6bn Karish & Tanin field development project in Israel

EBR Staff Writer Published 22 March 2018

Energean Oil & Gas has made final investment decision (FID) to proceed with the development of the $1.6bn Karish & Tanin natural gas fields, offshore Israel.

Energean Israel, which is a 50/50 joint venture between Energean and Kerogen Capital, owns the Karish and Tanin fields which are scheduled to commence production in 2020.

Recently, Energean has signed $1.275bn facility agreement with four international banks to finance the Karish development project.

Additionally, Energean raised $460m through initial public offering of which $405m is planned to fund the company’s 70% share in the project.

The company said that funds for the remaining 30% share in the project will be provided by irs project partner Kerogen Capital.

The gas fields are estimated to have 2.7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and 41 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) of light hydrocarbon liquids, totaling 531 mmboe of 2C resources.

Energean Oil & Gas CEO Mathios Rigas said: “Today, we commence the development of the project having, in a very short period of time, secured the necessary gas contracts, a turn-key EPCIC contract with Technip FMC, a drilling contract with Stena and project finance backed by four international banks.

“All this has been achieved in just 14 months since January 2017, when the Israeli Government approved the transfer of the licenses to Energean.

“The Karish & Tanin development will bring competition and security of supply to the Israeli gas market, and will support Energean’s strategy to become a major player in the gas developments of the East Mediterranean."

For the fields, Energean Israel will use a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) with a production capacity of 400 mmscf/day.

The first gas production from the field development is expected to take place in 2020.

Energean said that a 90km gas pipeline will be developed to link the FPSO to the Israeli coast.

Rigas said: “Owning and operating the only FPSO in the East Mediterranean with an 8 BCM per annum capacity gives Energean significant scope for growth through being able to support potential additional gas discoveries from Karish & Tanin and the five adjacent licences that we own in Israel.”

Image: Production from the Karish & Tanin field is expected to commence in 2020. Photo: courtesy of suwatpo/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc.for Expert Lightning Protection Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc. (LEC) serves its clients by installing and maintaining lightning protection systems (LPS), and prevention solutions. Equipped with over four decades of experience, LEC has provided successful support to over 90 countries and throughout the United States. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.