Exploration & Development News

Energean secures funding for $1.6bn Karish gas field development project

EBR Staff Writer Published 06 March 2018

Energean Oil & Gas subsidiary Energean Israel has signed $1.275bn loan agreement with four international banks to fund the development of the Karish gas field located in the Levant Basin of the Mediterranean Sea, offshore Israel.

The facility agreement has been signed with Morgan Stanley, Natixis, Bank Hapoalim and Societe Generaleis.

Production from the $1.6bn Karish offshore gas field, which is a part of the company’s Karish and Tanin field development project, is expected to begin in early 2021.

Energean said that the facility agreement represent a step ahead for the company in making final investment decision (FID) for the Karish and Tanin project.

Energean Oil & Gas CEO Mathios Rigas said: “Long-term cash flow from Karish and Tanin has been secured through our previously signed gas supply agreements for approximately 4.2BCM per year with 12 established counterparties.

“Furthermore, Energean has signed a $1.36bn contract with TechnipFMC for the construction of an floating production storage offloading (FPSO) with a production capacity of 8 bcm per year, potentially enabling us to take advantage of future production potential from our existing licenses or adjacent fields to deliver gas to a rapidly growing regional market.”

The two fields are expected jointly supply about 88 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 44 million barrels of liquids to the regional and international markets.

The two fields are planned to be developed using a FPSO, which is planned to be installed 90 km offshore.

Energean plans to drill three wells to develop the Karish field as well as six wells to develop the Tanin field.

According to estimates, the Karish and Tanin discoveries have combined reserves of approximately 2.7 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of natural gas and 41 million barrels of oil equivalent (Mboe) of light hydrocarbon liquids.

Rigas said: “The Company is in the process of raising the equity required to develop Karish and Tanin through a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market.

“At the same time, we are pressing ahead with the expansion programmed of our existing production and development base in the Eastern Mediterranean, to deliver our next phase of growth.”

Image: Illustration of the Karish and Tanin floating production storage offloading unit. Photo: courtesy of Energean Oil & Gas S.A.

