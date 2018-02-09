Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

Eni and Total make lean gas discovery offshore Cyprus

EBR Staff Writer Published 09 February 2018

Italian energy firm Eni and its partner Total have reported a lean gas discovery offshore Cyprus following the drilling of the Calypso 1 NFW well.

The discovery was made in Block 6 where Eni is the operator holding a stake of 50%, while French oil and gas firm Total owns the remaining 50% stake.

Eni said that the Calypso 1 NFW well was drilled in 2,074m of water depth. The drilling had reached a final total depth of 3,827m, when the well had encountered an extended gas column in rocks of Miocene and Cretaceous age.

Eni further revealed that the Cretaceous sequence has very good reservoir characteristics.

The company said: “Calypso 1 is a promising gas discovery and confirms the extension of the “Zohr like” play in the Cyprus Exclusive Economic Zone.”

The Block 6 partners have completed a thorough data collection from fluids and rock samples on the well.  Further studies are planned to be carried out to evaluate the range of the gas volumes in place and chalk out strategy for holding further exploration and appraisal operations.

Eni and Total had bagged rights for Block 6 in late 2016 from the Cypriot government during the country’s third offshore licensing round. Apart from Block 6, two other blocks 8 and 10, also located in the Exclusive Economic Zone of Cyprus had featured in the licensing round.

Eni has been active in Cyprus from 2013 onwards, holding stakes in six licenses located in the Exclusive Economic Zone in Blocks 2, 3, 6, 8, 9 and 11. Out of these, the Italian firm is an operator of five blocks.

Eni is also the operator of the Zohr offshore field in Egyptian waters, located about 80kms away from the Calypso 1 discovery. The company along with its partners had produced the first gas from the Zohr field in December 2017.

Image: Eni made a gas discovery in Cyprus waters following the drilling of the Calypso 1 NFW well. Photo: courtesy of suwatpo/ FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2018> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc.for Expert Lightning Protection Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc. (LEC) serves its clients by installing and maintaining lightning protection systems (LPS), and prevention solutions. Equipped with over four decades of experience, LEC has provided successful support to over 90 countries and throughout the United States. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.