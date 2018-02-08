Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Exploration & Development News

Eni makes gas discovery offshore Cyprus

Published 08 February 2018

Italian multinational oil and gas company Eni has made a lean gas discovery in Block 6 offshore Cyprus.

The well, which was drilled in 2,074 meters of water depth reaching a final total depth of 3,827 meters, encountered an extended gas column in rocks of Miocene and Cretaceous age. The Cretaceous sequence has excellent reservoir characteristics.

An intensive and detailed data collection (fluids and rock samples) has been executed on the well. Calypso 1 is a promising gas discovery and confirms the extension of the “Zohr like” play in the Cyprus Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).
Additional studies will be carried out to assess the range of the gas volumes in place and define further exploration and appraisal operations.

Eni is the Operator of Block 6 with 50% of participation interest while Total is partner with the remaining 50%.

Eni has been present in Cyprus since 2013 and detains interests in six licenses located in the EEZ of Cyprus (in Blocks 2, 3, 6, 8, 9 and 11), five of which are operated.



Source: Company Press Release

