Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

Eni, BP complete sale of 10% stake in Shorouk concession offshore Egypt

Published 14 February 2017

Eni and British Petroleum (BP) have completed the previously announced sale of 10% stake in Shorouk concession in Egypt.

In November last year, Eni has agreed to sell a 10% stake in its Shorouk concession, where Zohr gas field is located, to BP for $375m. As per the deal terms, Eni will also be reimbursed by BP with around $150m as part of past expenditure.

With the sale, IEDC, a subsidiary of Eni now holds 90% of stake in the license, while Rosneft has agreed to acquire a 30% stake, subject to approval from the Egypt government.

The Zohr field, which was discovered in 2015, has a total potential of about 850 billion m3 of gas in place and is considered as one of the largest natural gas deposits in the Mediterranean.

Recently, Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi noted that work at Zohr is moving at a fast pace and he expected that the production at Zohr would start in 2017.

Eni and BP are also partners in Egypt at the Nooros field, discovered in July 2015, in the Nile Delta, that was already producing about 25 MMScm/d only 15 months after the startup of the field, as well as in Baltim SW field, discovered in June 2016. The start-up of Baltim SW is expected in 2019.

Eni has been present in Egypt since 1954, operating through its subsidiary IEOC. The company is the main producer in the country with an equity production of approximately 230,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Bender - Intelligent Monitoring of Critical Power Systems Bender UK is the leading specialist supplier of innovative solutions for offshore monitoring and fault location to protect plant and electrical power systems. Bender intelligent monitoring of critical power systems boosts productivity for oil and gas sector. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers WRT bv - Additives for Fuel, Lubricant and Crude Oil Treatment Since 1985, WRT has been a leading additive technology and services provider in the fuel industry. We develop, manufacture, blend and supply fuel additives that improve the quality, performance, handling and safety of crude oil, biofuels and petroleum products. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Check-All Valve - In-Line, Spring Loaded Check Valves Check-All Valve Mfg. Co. makes a complete line of in-line spring-loaded piston-type check valves. Many series are available which provide check valves for practically every service application. All valves are available with metal-to-metal or soft seats. Sizes range from 1/8 NPT to 20 inch flanged connections. Pressure ratings are available from full vacuum to 10,000 PSI. Special materials are available and you can choose from a wide range of spring settings for all the valves. CE/PED Compliant, CRN Registered, ISO 9001 Certified. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.