Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

Eni makes oil discovery in Egypt’s Faghur Basin

EBR Staff Writer Published 04 May 2018

Eni said that it has made an onshore oil discovery on the A-2X exploration prospect in its South West Meleiha license in the Faghur Basin located in the Egyptian Western Desert.

The Italian oil and gas major made the oil discovery following the drilling of the SWM A-2X exploratory well to a total depth of 5,090m. Eni reported that the well intersected 18m of light oil in the Paleozoic sandstones of Dessouky Formation of Carboniferous age.

SWM A-2X is the first well to be drilled by the Italian firm to explore the deep geological sequences of the Faghur Basin. The well also came across other hydrocarbon levels in the Alam El Bueib sandstones of Cretaceous Age.

Eni, in a statement, said: “The well has been opened to production in the Dessouky sandstones and delivered 2,300 barrel of oil per day (BOPD) of light oil (32° API) and 0.4 MMSCFD of associated gas.”

The company, upon getting competent authority’s approval, plans to link the production from the A-2X field to the existing infrastructure located in the vicinity and subsequently transport it through already available pipelines to El Hamra Terminal.

Eni holds a 100% stake in South West Meleiha license through its subsidiary IEOC.

The oil and gas major said that in addition to the development of the A2-X field based on the outcome of its appraisal activities, it will carry out drilling of other nearby exploratory prospects in the near term.

Last week, Eni and its partners in the Shorouk Block, offshore Egypt started production from the second production unit (T-1) of the Zohr gas project. The commissioning of the second production unit is anticipated to increase the installed capacity of the Zohr development by 400MMScfd.

In another part of the world, Eni has won 100% participating stake in the East Ganal deepwater exploration block located in the Kutei Basin, in the Indonesian province of East Kalimantan.

Spanning an area of nearly 5,100km2, the East Ganal block adjoins the Muara Bakau operated by Eni and East Sepinggan production sharing contracts in the Makassar Strait.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2018> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc.for Expert Lightning Protection Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc. (LEC) serves its clients by installing and maintaining lightning protection systems (LPS), and prevention solutions. Equipped with over four decades of experience, LEC has provided successful support to over 90 countries and throughout the United States. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.