Eni wins explorations rights of offshore Mexican block
Eni and its partner Qatar Petroleum have won rights to Block 24 located offshore Mexico, in the deep waters of the Cuenca Salina Basin.
Eni will be Operator of Block 24 with 65% in joint venture with Qatar Petroleum with 35%.
Block 24 is the outcome of the fourth international competitive bid round called under “Ronda 2” by the National Hydrocarbon Commission (CNH), and allows Eni to build up and consolidate a new core area with significant operational synergies in the Country.
In Mexico Eni already holds a 100% stake in Area 1 in the Cuenca Salina Basin, and it has already submitted the Development Plan to the approval of the local authorities. Eni also holds operatorship in other 3 exploration and production blocks in the same basin: Block 7 (Eni 45%), Block 10 (Eni 100%), Block 14 (Eni 60%).
Eni is present in Mexico since 2006 and established its wholly-owned subsidiary Eni Mexico S. de R.L. de C.V. in 2015.
Source: Company Press Release
