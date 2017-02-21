Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

Europa Oil & Gas extends agreement to sell stake in Wressle oil discovery

Published 21 February 2017

Europa Oil & Gas announced an extension to the sale and purchase agreement (SPA) signed between its wholly owned subsidiary and Upland Resources (UK Onshore) in relation to a 10% interest in Europa’s PEDL180 and PEDL182 (‘the Licences’) in North Lincolnshire.

Europa currently has a 30% working interest in the Licences, which include the Wressle discovery and the Broughton North prospect, alongside Egdon Resources (operator, 25%), Celtique Energie Petroleum Ltd (33.33%), and Union Jack Oil (11.67%), (together “the Joint Venture partners”). Completion of the SPA would result in Europa retaining a 20% interest in the Licences. 

As set out in the Company’s announcement of 24 November 2016, completion of the SPA is conditional upon, inter alia, approval from the Oil & Gas Authority and approval of the Wressle Field Development Plan. On 7 February 2017, the Company announced the decision by the Joint Venture partners to appeal against the refusal by North Lincolnshire Council to grant planning consent for the development of Wressle and to file a new planning application which will include more detailed information covering the specific concerns outlined by the Council’s planning committee.

To allow sufficient time for the appeal and application processes to be completed, Upland has agreed to an extension of the 'long stop' date by which the conditions of the SPA are to be satisfied to 30 September 2017. The previous ‘long stop’ date had been fixed at 31 March 2017. 

On satisfaction of the conditions, the sale to Upland of a 10% interest in the Licences is to be effected by way of an assignment from Europa. As part of the consideration due to Europa on completion of the SPA, the Company is to be issued with 23,076,923 new ordinary shares in Upland (‘the Initial Consideration Shares’). The remainder of the initial consideration is to be settled in cash.

Following the extension of the ‘long stop’ date to 1 September 2017, Europa has agreed not to dispose of any of the Initial Consideration Shares before 1 September 2018. This is subject to certain limited exceptions.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Gas
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Oil
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

WRT bv - Additives for Fuel, Lubricant and Crude Oil Treatment Since 1985, WRT has been a leading additive technology and services provider in the fuel industry. We develop, manufacture, blend and supply fuel additives that improve the quality, performance, handling and safety of crude oil, biofuels and petroleum products. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Check-All Valve - In-Line, Spring Loaded Check Valves Check-All Valve Mfg. Co. makes a complete line of in-line spring-loaded piston-type check valves. Many series are available which provide check valves for practically every service application. All valves are available with metal-to-metal or soft seats. Sizes range from 1/8 NPT to 20 inch flanged connections. Pressure ratings are available from full vacuum to 10,000 PSI. Special materials are available and you can choose from a wide range of spring settings for all the valves. CE/PED Compliant, CRN Registered, ISO 9001 Certified. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Bender - Intelligent Monitoring of Critical Power Systems Bender UK is the leading specialist supplier of innovative solutions for offshore monitoring and fault location to protect plant and electrical power systems. Bender intelligent monitoring of critical power systems boosts productivity for oil and gas sector. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.