Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

Expro accomplishes wireless transmission of reservoir pressure data to surface

EBR Staff Writer Published 26 October 2017

Oilfield services company Expro has successfully accomplished wireless transmission of reservoir pressure data to surface using new technology at an abandoned subsea appraisal well in the North Sea.

The firm deployed the cableless telemetry system (CaTS) wireless gauges, which uses electromagnetic (EM) technology, in the reservoir of the main bore. Additionally, casings were cut to install the cap rock cement plug below the side-track kickoff point.

Expro said that the CaTS repeaters were placed in the side-track to allow data transmission across the open-hole section and to the seabed transceiver.

Immediately after completion of the drill stem test (DST), the system began to provide reservoir data. The process enabled extended pressure build-up analysis without rig support.

Expro said: “This achievement provides operators with a more cost effective option for well abandonment design and consideration of wider well barrier techniques, while maintaining the ability to monitor the reservoir or plug integrity.”

The firm said that the system will allow companies to improve understanding of the reservoir as well as to optimize future field development planning.

It will also help in ensuring full compliance with local well abandonment regulations, Expro said.

Expro executive vice-president Alistair Geddes said: “This latest achievement demonstrates our leading position in understanding the physics behind downhole EM telemetry.

“It allows us to instrument more wells with casing breaks or longer open-hole sections, partnering with customers to develop the most effective plug and abandonment strategies.”

Expro said it has successfully deployed CaTS gauges for its Advance Reservoir Testing (ART) application.

Image: Illustration of Expro’s new technology. Photo: courtesy of Expro Group.

