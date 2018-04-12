Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Exploration & Development News

ExxonMobil increases P’nyang natural gas resource estimate by 84%

Published 12 April 2018

ExxonMobil has increased the estimated resource size of the P’nyang field in Papua New Guinea to 4.36 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, an 84% increase from a previous assessment completed in 2012.

The increase supports a potential significant expansion of operations in the country.

The independent recertification study by Netherland Sewell and Associates follows the successful completion in January of the P’nyang South-2 well, located in the Western Province of Papua New Guinea.

The results support ExxonMobil’s discussions with its joint venture partners on a three-train expansion concept for the PNG LNG liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant near Port Moresby, with one new train dedicated to gas from the P’nyang and PNG LNG fields and two trains dedicated to gas associated with the Papua LNG project.

ExxonMobil Development president Liam Mallon said: “The increase in the estimated resource size of the P’nyang field helps illustrate the tremendous growth opportunities for our operations in Papua New Guinea.

“We are working closely with our joint venture partners and the government to progress the P’nyang field development proposal and secure the licenses needed to develop this world-class resource.”

The development concept, which would add approximately 8 million tons of LNG annually, would double the capacity of the existing LNG plant operated by ExxonMobil.

Mallon said: “This investment would extend our gas pipeline infrastructure into the country’s Western Province and have a meaningful and lasting economic impact for Papua New Guinea and its people.”

The P’nyang field is located within petroleum retention license 3, which covers 105,000 acres (425 square kilometers). ExxonMobil affiliates operate the license with a 49 percent interest in the block. Affiliates of Oil Search have a 38.5 percent interest and JX Nippon has 12.5 percent interest.

Papua LNG is seeking to commercialize the Elk-Antelope fields located in petroleum retention license 15 in the Gulf Province of Papua New Guinea.

An ExxonMobil affiliate holds 37.1 percent interest, and affiliates of operator Total S.A. and Oil Search Limited have 40.1 percent and 22.8 percent interest, respectively.

Source: Company Press Release

