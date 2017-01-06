Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
ExxonMobil introduces new technology to dehydrate natural gas

EBR Staff Writer Published 06 January 2017

ExxonMobil has introduced a new technology designed to dehydrate natural gas, eliminating the need for conventional dehydration tower technology.

The cMIST technology uses patented absorption system inside pipes to dehydrate natural gas, making it ideal for deployment at both land-based and offshore natural gas production operations.

The company said that the technology represents a step-change in efficiency and significantly reduces operational footprint.

ExxonMobil Upstream Research Company president Tom Schuessler said: “By leveraging our industry-leading experience with upstream applications, our researchers were able to create this advanced natural gas dehydration technology, which represents a step-change in operational efficiency and a significant reduction in footprint.”

Developed and extensively field-tested by ExxonMobil, the technology can efficiently remove water vapor present during the production of natural gas, thus reducing corrosion.

Using droplet generator, the technology breaks up conventional solvent into tiny droplets, which become well dispersed in the gas flow. The process results in increased surface area for the absorption of water from the gas.

The water-rich glycol droplets will then be coalesced by an inline separator and moves them to the outside wall of the pipe for effective separation from the dehydrated natural gas.

ExxonMobil has licensed its cMIST technology to the Chemtech, a division separation technologies provider Sulzer.

Sulzer Chemtech division president Torsten Wintergerste said: “We are proud to have been selected as worldwide exclusive licensee of the cMIST technology, which includes our patented compact HiPer inline separator.

“cMIST technology complements the Sulzer line of compact multi-phase separation technologies and will maximize benefits available to oil & gas operating companies around the world.”

