Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

ExxonMobil wins approval for Los Toldos I South block development in Argentina

EBR Staff Writer Published 26 October 2017

ExxonMobil has secured approval the government of Argentina’s Neuquén Province for the development of a 35-year unconventional exploitation concession in the Los Toldos I South block.

The Los Toldos I South block is located 85km northwest of Añelo and 175km northwest of Neuquén city.

ExxonMobil Exploration Argentina operates the block with 80% stake while other partners include Gas y Petroleo del Neuquén and Americas Petrogas Argentina (APASA) (Tecpetrol), each holding 10% interest.

ExxonMobil plans to initially invest about $200m for a pilot project. The work involves brings up to seven wells to production as well as construction of production facilities and development of export infrastructure.

Upon successful result of pilot project, the partners will proceed with the staged development of approximately 300 horizontal wells of up to 3,000m in length.

ExxonMobil’s XTO Energy president Sara Ortwein said: “We are very optimistic about this resource and the provincial government’s approval enables us to do the necessary work to continue expanding our operations.”

According to estimates, the block will have a production capacity of 11 million cubic meters per day of gas at full production.

ExxonMobil Argentina general manager Daniel De Nigris said: “ExxonMobil has been in Argentina for more than 100 years, and an active player in the Neuquén basin since 2010.

“We are actively analyzing additional opportunities to accelerate gas production in other blocks and look forward to making further progress.”

To date, the company claims to have invested more than $500m in exploration and early development of its Vaca Muerta operations.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2017> October

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Bea Technologies SpA - Filtration Technology For over thirty years BEA has been manufacturing and commercialising a wide range of highly innovative technical products for the filtration of liquids and compressed gases. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Subsea Innovation Ltd - Innovative Subsea Engineering Formed in 1985 by a team of experienced engineers and diving professionals Subsea Innovation is a company dedicated to delivering state of the art engineering products to the offshore Oil & Gas and Energy industry throughout the world. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.